Laser & Radial U21 World Championship – Day 4 Racing

Day 4 of the Laser & Radial U21 World Championship in Spit, Croatia where there was some racing.
The women finally managed their first race, won by Wiktoria Golebiowska of Poland, with second Lin Pletikos SLO and third Laura Schewe GER.
For the men one race, the second, was completed for the yellow fleet, won by Maor Ben Harosh of Israel, second Arthit Romanyk THA and third Vishnu Saravanan IND.
With no racing for the men’s blue fleet, no overall positions are available.
But Saravanan now has a 2 and 3, and Paul Morvan a 5 and 1 and they appear to be the only two to finish in the top 10 in both their heat races.
Saturday is the final day of the event and four races are required to make it a championship.
Radial – Women Leaders after 1 race (69 entries)
1st POL 197117 Wiktoria Golebiowska
2nd SLO 209858 Lin Pletikos
3rd GER 213664 Laura Schewe
4th CRO 210747 Karla Savar
5th RUS 212191 Valeria Lomatchenko
6th NED 210585 Emma Savelon
7th AUS 208546 Mara Stransky
8th ITA 215744 Chiara Benini Floriani
9th ITA 212301 Lucia Nicolini
10th AUS 216228 Elyse Ainsworth
GBR:
29th GBR 214906 Matilda Nicholls
31st GBR 215217 Stephanie Wingeatt
36th GBR 216402 Molly Sacker
39th GBR 210236 Anya Haji-Michael
Laser – Men Yellow fleet Leaders race 2 (72 entries)
1st ISR 214931 Maor Ben Harosh
2nd THA 215072 Arthit Romanyk
3rd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan
4th NOR 214941 Uffe Tomasgaard
5th FRA 214939 Paul Morvan
6th POL 191127 Piotr Malinowski
7th BLR 215202 Maksim Dziahel
8th ESP 215314 Pep Cazador
9th GER 214890 Philip Walkenbach
10th LTU 192112 Vejas Strelciunas
GBR:
31st GBR 215413 Joseph Drake
60th GBR 214074 James Percival-Cooke