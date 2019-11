The INEOS Team UK’s first America’s Cup boat – Britannia – has been out testing on the Solent all this week.

These latest images show her at warp speed and the chase boat has been tracked at over 40 knots and a peak of over 50 knots . . . more to come?

Also the header shot show Britannia flying with her code zero

A successful week and a happy crew.

