World Sailing’s Equipment Committee selects Starboard iFoil

World Sailing’s Equipment Committee has selected the Starboard iFoil as the Men’s and Women’s Windsurfer for Paris 2024.

Ahead of the Annual Conference, World Sailing tested the RS:X, Glide, iFoil, Formula Foil and Windfoil 1 at sea trials and analysed them against the criteria outlined in an invitation to tender.

Following the sea trials, the Paris 2024 Windsurfer Evaluation Working Party published a full report – available here – and that recommendation was to select the Starboard iFoil to replace the RS:X as the equipment for Paris 2024.

The Equipment Committee have now debated the merits of the report at the World Sailing’s Annual Conference, before voting on what piece of equipment they would recommend Council to approve.

In line with the Working Party paper, they voted to recommend the Starboard iFoil.

Next in the World Sailing decision chain is the Council, the main decision making body, who will discuss their recommendation on 1-2 November before it is passed for ratification at the AGM.

All this to ensure that everyone has their say, but World Sailing Council has an unfortunate habit of throwing the whole lot out at the final stage!

