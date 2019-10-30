Rolex World Sailor of the Year – Anne-Marie Rindom & Marco Gradoni

Marco Gradoni becomes youngest Rolex World Sailor of the Year; Anne-Marie Rindom receives female honour at the World Sailing Awards.

Italy’s Marco Gradoni was crowned the 2019 male Rolex World Sailor of the Year, becoming the youngest ever recipient.

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark received the 2019 female Rolex World Sailor of the Year

Gradoni, at 15 years old, was crowned Rolex World Sailor of the Year for his success in the Optimist class, having won three consecutive World Championship titles, the first sailor to ever achieve this result.

Rindom has dominated the Laser Radial over the last 12 months and found rhythm that was unrivalled as she secured her second world title, which has highlighted her as a favourite for Tokyo 2020 gold.

Alongside the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards:

Tthe F50 used in SailGP received the Goslings Boat of the Year Award. Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of SailGP, attended to receive the Award.

David and Peter Askew’s team on Wizard won the Hempel Team of the Year Award following their success in offshore racing.

For setting a benchmark in sustainability, the RYA / The Green Blue received the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award.

The Beppe Croce Trophy was awarded posthumously to Jeff Martin, who dedicated his life to sailing through his involvement in the Laser class.

And the President’s Development Award went to Oman Sail, for growing the sport in their nation and region.

Italy’s Velista71 won the eSailing World Championship Final earlier on in the day, and received the 2019 eSailing World Championship Trophy.

