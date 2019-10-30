Laser & Radial U21 World Championship – Day 3

Day 3 of the Laser & Radial U21 World Championship and finally some racing took place in Spit, Croatia.
One race each for the men, but the women’s racing was cancelled again.
Laser – Men Yellow fleet Leaders after 1 race (72 entries)
1st FRA 214939 Paul Morvan
2nd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan
3rd GER 210062 Gregory Lucas Keizers
4th POL 191127 Piotr Malinowski
5th FIN 211411 Aleksi Tapper
6th ESP 211436 Leopoldo Barreto Haschke
7th IRL 216116 Jamie McMahon
8th NED 211326 Erik Voets
9th GER 215184 Nico Naujock
10th NED 211003 Thomas Van Ofwegen
GBR:
47th GBR 215413 Joseph Drake
Laser – Men Blue fleet Leaders after 1 race (72 entries)
1st ESP 196717 Pere Ponseti
2nd ARG 209399 Juan Pablo Cardozo
3rd POR 197171 Tomas Pires De Lima
4th FRA 201822 Theo Peyre
5th CHI 211888 Clemente Seguel Lacamara
6th ESP 206336 Marcelo Cairo Assenza
7th SLO 207346 Janez Zabukovec
8th JPN 204996 Yoshihiro Suzuki
9th FIN 213959 Valtteri Uusitalo
10th TUR 213512 Yigit Yalcin Citak
GBR
35th GBR 212109 Tom Renny