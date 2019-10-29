RS Aero UK Inlands set new class turnout record

The RS Aero UK Inland Champs at Rutland SC ranked as the largest weekend RS Aero event yet as the Class continues to grow.

Medium breezes prevailed over the weekend for the 79 competitors, racing in the three RS Aero fleets.

The RS Aero 7s had a whopping 57 boats on the start line with super tight racing throughout the fleet. As ever, clear air and the canny knack of catching Rutland’s gust lines and lifted tacks were super critical.

Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito) proved to be a consistent Aero 7 fleet leader with a 1, 2, 1, scoreline before a navigational error in Race 4 added a DNC.

With just one race on day 2, a BFD removed Rees from title contention, and it was Pete Barton (Lymington Town) who went on to win race 5 and the Aero 7 title after a tie-break with Harry Joyce (Bowmoor). Third place went to Mark Riddington (Emsworth Slipper).

Ben Rolfe (Burghfield) was on top form on Day 1 in his RS Aero 9, winning all four races from Chris Larr (Northampton) and Alan Beaton (Notts County) taking the second places.

Rolfe had done enough on Saturday to take the RS Aero 9 Inland title ahead of Larr with Richard Watsham (Starcross) in 3rd.

In the RS Aero 5s, Jonathan Bailey (Grafham) and David Ellis (Lymington Town) were enjoying a tight tussle for supremacy.

On Saturday Bailey continued his winning ways to take the final race and with it the Aero 5 Inland title, with Ellis in 2nd and Sam Blaker (Benfleet) in 3rd.

The Champs doubled as the UK Ladies and Masters titles too.

Abby Hire was top Lady in the RS Aero 5s whilst Ellie Craig finished top Lady in the RS Aero 7s.

A larger Masters turnout in the RS Aero 7s saw Harry Joyce win from Keith Escritt 2nd and Jeff Davison in 3rd, all in the top 5 overall.

Whilst last year the Aero Youth dominated the front of the fleet at this event, this year it was the Masters!

RS Aero 5 – Inland Championship leaders (14 entries)

1st 3042 Jonathan Bailey – – 5 pts

2nd 1209 David Ellis – – 8 pts

3rd 2071 Sam Blaker – – 13 pts

4th 1096 Fergus Pye – – 18 pts

5th 1819 Ben Millard – – 18 pts

6th 2325 Ned Stattersfield – – 20 pts

RS Aero 7 – Inland Championship leaders (57 entries)

1st 2813 Peter Barton – – 19 pts

2nd 2532 Harry Joyce – – 19 pts

3rd 2553 Mark Riddington – – 20 pts

4th 1415 Keith Escritt – – 21 pts

5th 2441 Jeff Davison – – 23 pts

6th 3052 Marshall King – – 25 pts

RS Aero 9 – Inland Championship leaders (8 entries)

1st 3003 Ben Rolfe – – 4 pts

2nd 2891 Chris Larr – – 7 pts

3rd 3023 Richard Watsham – – 12 pts

4th 1744 Matt Thursfield – – 14 pts

5th 2186 Alan Beaton – – 16 pts

6th 2832 Clive Harries – – 20 pts