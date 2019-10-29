America’s Cup – Nyetimber promo Video reveals foil detail

The recent INEOS Team UK promo video for Nyetimber Wines featuring the launch day had an interesting view of the foil flaps.

The full length flap configuration on the Britannia foils, which appear to be slightly different on each side at this testing stage, have raised a lot of interest.

Another feature of interest on the Ineos boat surrounds the deck layout.

With the wheels positioned ahead of the rear grinder position, it raises the question of how easy it is for the helm to cross under the decksweeper mainsail that far forward.

And does that mean that British team intend to use two helms?

The New York Yacht Club boat, clearly have rear positioned wheels,aft of the grinders.

They also have a boom for their main at present, with plenty of room for the crew to get under.

The ETNZ boat appears to be using a mixture, a main with an infill sailarea between the boom and the deck.

But it is not clear at present what position the wheels are relative to the grinders, although one grinder could be aft of the wheel, similar to the Ineos layout.

