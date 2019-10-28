World Sailing’s Annual Conference – The talking begins . . .

World Sailing’s 2019 Annual Conference official opening on Sunday 27 October.

World Sailing President, Kim Andersen, addressing delegates said: The decisions that we will make later this week will affect us all. I am looking forward to a constructive week of productive meetings and to having open conversations with all of you here.

The meetings programme at the Annual Conference kicked off with the Classes Committee discussing the future of youth sailing at the Youth Events Sub-committee.

Chaired by Cory Sertl (USA), the Youth Events Sub-committee touched upon the Youth Olympic Games. The next edition will be held in 2022 in Dakar, Senegal – the first Olympiad in Africa.

With regards to submissions, the Sub-committee supported the following:

084-19 – as the inclusion of the Techno293 Plus, alongside the RS:X, would provide more options for supplied equipment

087-19 / 088-19 – To expand the Boy's Two Person Dinghy to mixed crews, allowing more female sailors to participate

These will now go to the Events Committee who will discuss further before they make a recommendation to Council, the main decision making body.



The Annual Conference continues on Monday where the Sub-committees for Match Racing, Equipment Rules, International Umpires, Olympic Classes, Special Regulations and Regional Games will be held.

The Women’s Forum and Coaches Commission will run alongside these meeting.