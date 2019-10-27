UK Laser Qualifier event reduced to the one race at HISC

The latest Laser Qualifier events at Hayling Island SC were reduced to just one race completed over the weekend.
Which is rather unfortunate, as with the Laser selection for Tokyo 2020 still up for grabs, this was rare chance to see, on British waters, how the main players were lining up.
Although these local events apparently have no effect on the RYA Olympic Selection Committee decision, but they do provide the rest of us with something to write about.
The HISC single standard Laser race went to Lorenzo Chiavarini ahead of multi Olympian Nick Thompson with Elliot Hanson third, and Mike Beckett in fourth place.
In last weeks Qualifier series event the podium order was, Beckett first then Chiavarini, Hanson and Thompson.
And at the one before that at Sunderland it was, first Chiavarini, then Beckett and then Hanson.
So that gives Chiavarini the edge after the three recent events, but this still has some way to run, with the next international event being the World Cup in Miami in January next year.
Have a happy christmas guys . . .
Meanwhile in the Radial qualifier at HISC the winner of the mixed gender event was Dan Batty from Dortchester SC ahead of Oliver Sturley with Ali Young – who is already named for Tokyo 2020 – in third place.
In the Laser 4.7 event Oliver Woodley of Burghfield SC was the winner ahead of Keijiro Kikkawa, with third Tim Evans.
Laser Qualifier – Standard leaders (42 entries)
1st GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – Royal Northern Clyde YC
2nd GBR Nick THOMPSON – WPNSA
3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – Redesmere SC
4th GBR Michael BECKETT – Solva SC
5th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – Port Dinorwic
6th GBR Jake FARREN-PRICE – Chew Valley Lake Sc
7th GBR Joe WOODLEY – Burghfield
8th GBR Joseph MULLAN – WPNSA
9th GBR Sam WHALEY – Swanage
10th IRL Liam GLYNN – Ballyholme YC
First Master – Alistair GOODWIN
Laser Qualifier – Radial leaders (72 entries)
1st GBR Dan BATTY – Dorchester SC
2nd GBR Oliver STURLEY – Parkstone YC
3rd GBR Ali YOUNG – TBA SC
4th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – RLymYC
5th GBR Kai Wolgram – TBA SC
6th GBR Scott FORBES – Loch Lomond SC
7th GBR Sam DE LA FEUILLADE – Christchurch SC
8th GBR Shotaro KIKKAWA – Stokes Bay SC
9th GBR Chloe BARR – Stokes Bay SC
10th GBR Isabel WALLWORK – Redesmere SC
First Master – Jon EMMETT
Laser Qualifier – 4.7 leaders (72 entries)
1st GBR Oliver WOODLEY – Burghfield
2nd GBR Keijiro KIKKAWA – Stokes Bay SC
3rd GBR Tim EVANS – Grafham
4th IRL Ellen BARBOUR – CAYC
5th GBR Patrick BEUKENHOLDT – DRSC
6th GBR Max STEELE – WSC
7th GBR Carys ATTWELL – Rutland SC
8th GBR Luka FRANKLIN – Bough Beech
9th TBA James Curtis – TBA SC
10th GBR Oscar SHILLING – Derwent Reservoir SC
