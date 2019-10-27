Laser and Radial U21 World Championships Open in Split

The Laser Standard and Radial U21 World Championship open in Split, Croatia, with a practice race on Sunday
The championship is hosted from Sunday 27 October to Saturday 2 November at the Mornar Sailing Club, and has an entry of 217 from 45 countries.
British entries include:
Standard Rig – Men
Jack Acton
Krishan Bhogal
Ben Childerley
Joseph Drake
Ben Flower
Thomas Parkhurst
James Percival-Cooke
Tom Renny
Radial Rig – Women
Daisy Collingridge
Anya Haji-Michael
Mila Monaghan
Matilda Nicholls
Molly Sacker
Stephanie Wingeatt
