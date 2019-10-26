SB20 World Championship – Winners are Give Me 5 FFV Youth

Robin Follin, Emeric Michel, Gaulthier Germain and Laurie Candela take the SB20 World Championship title.

No changes to the podium after the two final two races in Hyères, where the French team finished with 15 points, and 17 ahead of second placed Aleksei Lesnikov of Russia, with Andrew Smith of Australia in third place.

Britain’s John Pollard finished in sixth place, and Charles Whelen in eighth place.

SB20 World Championship – Final Leaders after 8 races (65 entries)

1st FRA Robin Follin – – 8 pts

2nd RUS Aleksei Lesnikov – – 32 pts

3rd AUS Andrew Smith – – 44 pts

4th FRA Gabriel Skoczek – – 49 pts

5th AUS Brett Cooper – – 59 pts

6th GBR John Pollard – – 77 pts

9th FRA Matthieu Di Russo – – 95 pts

10th RUS Alexey Semenov – – 97 pts

Full results available here