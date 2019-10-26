SB20 World Championship – Winners are Give Me 5 FFV Youth

Robin Follin, Emeric Michel, Gaulthier Germain and Laurie Candela take the SB20 World Championship title.
No changes to the podium after the two final two races in Hyères, where the French team finished with 15 points, and 17 ahead of second placed Aleksei Lesnikov of Russia, with Andrew Smith of Australia in third place.
Britain’s John Pollard finished in sixth place, and Charles Whelen in eighth place.
SB20 World Championship – Final Leaders after 8 races (65 entries)
1st FRA Robin Follin – – 8 pts
2nd RUS Aleksei Lesnikov – – 32 pts
3rd AUS Andrew Smith – – 44 pts
4th FRA Gabriel Skoczek – – 49 pts
5th AUS Brett Cooper – – 59 pts
6th GBR John Pollard – – 77 pts
9th FRA Matthieu Di Russo – – 95 pts
10th RUS Alexey Semenov – – 97 pts