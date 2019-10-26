Nacra 15 Worlds – Title goes to Ruben and Rita Booth

Ruben and Rita Booth of Australia are the 2019 Nacra 15 World Champions.

The Aussie pair finished with a 2, 6, 3 final day scoreline to snatch the title with a 3 point advantage over Jesse Lindstadt and Lisa Rausch of Germany, who take the U19 title.

Andrea Spagnolli and Alice Cialfi of Italy finished third overall.

While Eliott Coville and Gustave Liot of France are the U16 World Champions, finishing 29th overall.

Britain’s Theo and Jasmine Williams finished in 20th place.

Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton were 25th, and Abigal Clarke and Alfie Cogger 26th.

Full results available here