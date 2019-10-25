Nacra 15 Worlds – Lindstadt and Rausch retain lead after Day 4

Thursday, for the first time, the 160 athletes at the Nacra 15 Worlds experienced perfect conditions at Marseille, with 3 races in bright sunshine and light 10 to 12-knot mistral.

As the championship moves into gold and silver fleets, Jesse Lindstadt and Lisa Rausch (3,9,2) of Germany have a two point lead ahead of Ruben and Rita Booth (1,6,1) of Australia.

Andrea Spagnolli and Alice Cialfi (25,4,1) of Italy remain in third, with Thomas Proust and Lou Berthomieu (5,2,6) of France in fourth.

Britain’s Theo and Jasmine Williams (11,15,13) are in 11th place.

Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton are 26th, and Abigal Clarke and Alfie Cogger are 27th.

Nacra 15 Open World Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard

1st GER 112 LINDSTÄDT Jesse and RAUSCH Lisa – – 20 pts

2nd AUS 146 BOOTH Ruben and BOOTH Rita – – 22 pts

3rd ITA 077 SPAGNOLLI Andrea and CIALFI Alice – – 25 pts

4th FRA 209 PROUST Thomas and BERTHOMIEU Lou – – 30 pts

5th FRA 210 PETARD Titouan and DECLEF Marion – – 31 pts

6th BEL 158 CLAEYSSENS Lucas and VAN DEN BERGHE Anne – – 42 pts

7th AUS 045 PAYNE Georgia and BRYANT Nathan – – 47 pts

8th AUS 061 LIDDELL Brin and BROWN Rhiannan – – 49 pts

9th FRA 175 RIGAUD Camille and MOUTARDE Julien – – 49 pts

10th NED 134 KOOIJMAN BEUK and Bart LAMPE Floris – – 50 pts

GBR:

18th GBR 184 WILIAMS Theo and WILLIAMS Jasmine – – 65 pts

Full results available here