J/24 Worlds – Wins for Japan and USA on day 3

Two more races at the J/24 World Championship in Miami and two new race winners.

Kohei Ichikawa of Japan won the first race of the day (R5) and followed it with a third place finish in race 6 to complete his best race day of the week.

Trevis Odenbach of the USA and his Honey badger team took the second race win and with a ninth place in race 5 they move to sixth overall.

On the leaderboard Keith Whittemore keeps his overall lead despite a 33 in the first race, which he was able to discard, and a second place keeps him 3 points clear of Christopher Stonev (4,7) on 22 points.

Rossi Milev (3,10) of Canada slips to third place on 25 points and Tony Parker (2,27) of the USA is fourth on 26 points.

The first European team, Germany’s Daniel Frost (16,80) picked up a BFD in race 6 and drops to eighth place overall.

Britain’s David Cooper (14,80) slips to 15th place overall. Nick Phillips had a best result of the week so far with a seventh in race 5, he is 44th overall

J/24 World Championship – Day 3 leaders after 6 races (80 entries)

1st USA 5325 Furio – Keith Whittemore 4 3 7 3 33 2 – – 19 pts

2nd USA 5476 Velocidad – Christopher Stone 5 2 4 14 4 7 – – 22 pts

3rd CAN 5362 Clear Air – Rossi Milev 1 6 14 1 3 16 – – 25 pts

4th USA 58 bangor packet – Tony Parker 15 1 6 2 2 27 – – 26 pts

5th USA 5443 Nautalytics – Mike Ingham 2 14 39 7 8 5 – – 36 pts

6th USA 5237 Honeybadger – Travis Odenbach 22 19 19 5 9 1 – – 53 pts

7th USA 5235 Buckaroo – Will Welles 13 24 13 21 6 14 – – 67 pts

8th GER 5475 JJONE – Daniel Frost 17 9 8 17 16 80 – – 67 pts

9th CAN 4025 Lifted – Evan Petley-Jones 12 16 29 6 5 35 – – 68 pts

10th USA 799 Angel of Harlem – Robby Brown 7 12 3 29 80 23 – – 74 pts

11th BRA 37 Bruschetta – Mauricio Santa Cruz 27 80 11 20 10 8 – – 76 pts

12th USA 3223 Spoony Tactics – Todd Fedyszyn 3 33 22 11 13 42 – – 82 pts

13th JPN 4085 Fox – Keiji Kondo 6 43 1 15 29 80 – – 94 pts

14th USA 1530 Mr. Hankey – Andrew Carey 18 30 2 13 80 33 – – 96 pts

15th GBR 4271 Wind Monkey – David Cooper 21 27 26 9 14 80 – – 97 pts

16th GER 5316 Hungriger Wolf – Fabian Damm 11 64 23 4 36 30 – – 104 pts

17th HUN 37 Orange Blossom – Balazs Tomai 76 22 24 18 38 4 – – 106 pts

18th JPN 5449 Gekko – Tokuma Takesue 60 28 44 10 19 6 – – 107 pts

19th USA 2365 Baba Louie – Mark Laura 8 21 34 45 27 17 – – 107 pts

20th JPN 5450 Gekko Diana – Kohei Ichikawa 70 45 16 43 1 3 – – 108 pts

