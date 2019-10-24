J/24 Worlds – Furio take a clear lead on day 2

Keith Whittemore’s Furio (7,3) takes a clear 5 point lead on Day 2 of the J/24 World Championship in Miami.

Canada’s Rossi Milev’s Clear Air (14,16) is now in second place on 22 points, with bangor packet of Tony Parker (6,2) in third a further 2 points back.

Keiji Kondo’s Fox won the opening race (R3) Wednesday, and the Japanese team was exuberant to earn a World Championship race win. They now sit in tenth place overall.

The first European team, Germany’s Daniel Frost (8,17) moves to sixth place overall, with Britain’s David Cooper (26,97) also improving to 14th place.

J/24 World Championship – Day 1 leaders after 4 races (80 entries)

1st USA 5325 Furio – Keith Whittemore 4 3 7 3 – – 17 pts

2nd CAN 5362 Clear Air – Rossi Milev 1 6 14 1 – – 22 pts

3rd USA 58 bangor packet – Tony Parker 15 1 6 2 – – 24 pts

4th USA 5476 Velocidad – Christopher Stone 5 2 4 14 – – 25 pts

5th USA 799 Angel of Harlem – Robby Brown 7 12 3 29 – – 51 pts

6th GER 5475 JJONE – Daniel Frost 17 9 8 17 – – 51 pts

7th USA 5443 Nautalytics – Mike Ingham 2 14 39 7 – – 62 pts

8th USA 1530 Mr. Hankey – Andrew Carey 18 30 2 13 – – 63 pts

9th CAN 4025 Lifted – Evan Petley-Jones 12 16 29 6 – – 63 pts

10th JPN 4085 Fox – Keiji Kondo 6 43 1 15 – – 65 pts

11th USA 5237 Honeybadger – Travis Odenbach 22 19 19 5 – – 65 pts

12th USA 3223 Spoony Tactics – Todd Fedyszyn 3 33 22 11 – – 69 pts

13th USA 5235 Buckaroo – Will Welles 13 24 13 21 – – 71 pts

14th GBR 4271 Wind Monkey – David Cooper 21 27 26 9 – – 83 pts

15th USA 240 Shake n Bake – Daniel Cameron 46 5 10 28 – – 89 pts

16th USA 5183 Evita – Steve Shaw 26 15 32 16 – – 89 pts

17th CAN 3729 A-salt – Edmond Rees 20 4 49 19 – – 92 pts

18th GER 5316 Hungriger Wolf – Fabian Damm 11 64 23 4 – – 102 pts

19th USA 2365 Baba Louie – Mark Laura 8 21 34 45 – – 108 pts

20th ARG 5499 Elvis – Nicolas Cubria 31 11 21 47 – – 110 pts

Full results available here