America’s Cup – Ainslie names 16 crew for AC36

INEOS Team UK has announced a new 16-man crew line-up for AC36

The crew will see many faces returning from the 35th America’s Cup, with Rio gold medallist Giles Scott once again calling tactics for Ben Ainslie and Nick Hutton returning to trim headsails.

There will also be a significant physical challenge.

Even though the rules allow batteries to power adjustment of the hydrofoils, the crew still have to power control and movement of the sails; when combined with the instability of the monohull AC75, it means the sailors will have to work harder than ever.

The grinder spots will again include David ‘Freddie’ Carr, Bleddyn Mon (who’s reprising his 2017 campaign role within both the design and sailing teams) and Neil Hunter who was the youngest sailor in AC35.

Andy McLean again combines a systems and sailing role whilst Xabi Fernandez and Leigh McMillan also return.

Amongst those joining are Australians Iain Jensen, a former 49er world and Olympic champion, along with two times Cup winner Joey Newton and Luke Parkinson bringing his America’s Cup and Ocean Racing experience.

In the power division, heavyweights Christ Brittle (UK) and Graeme Spence (AUS) complete the grinding team. Two young sailors also join the crew from the INEOS Rebels programme in Ben Cornish and Oli Greber.

• Team 100+ (Design, operations, support and commercial)

• Crew: 16 (on-board racing crew 11)

• Crew weight: Max 990kg – hours in the gym per sailor per week = 12-15 hours

