A look at the new Hugo Boss from AC75 builder Carrington Boats

Alex Thompson discusses the process of design and construction for the IMOCA 60 hull of the new HUGO BOSS boat.

An interesting feature of this video is that the Hugo Boss builders, Carrington Boats, also built the new America’s Cup AC75 hull for INEOS Team UK, which was recently launched and has been out testing in the Solent.



Although the foil design concepts are different, a family simularity is obvious in the general hull, particularly the long sweeping foredeck/bow area, and Pete Hobson, design manager for Alex Thompson Racing, makes the point that . . . ‘no longer is the hull shape driven by getting stability, we’re getting are righting and stability to resist the boat falling over from the foils’

The next race for Alex Thompson sailing with Neal McDonald on Hugo Boss, will be the Transat Jacques Vabre 2019 starting 27 Octobre, from Le Havre, France to Salvador de Bahia, Brazil.

Related Post:

Alex Thomson’s new HUGO BOSS official launch

Snap-shot of the INEOS Team UK launch day . . .