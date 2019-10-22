SB20 World Championship – Follin of France leads

Robin Follin of France remains in the lead of the SB20 World Championship at Hyeres, with only two races compleeted so far.

In second place is Aleksei Lesnikov of Russia and in third place Britain’s Charles Whelen.

Follin was the winner of the first race on Monday and Whelen winner of the second on Tuesday.

The second downwind also caused some damage resulting in a dismasted boat from Portugal. Ian Ainslie was around the 10-12th position, when Gabriel Skoczek (SB20 World Champion 2018) tacked onto starboard on the lay line. Ainslie tried to duck behind them, but couldn’t. He immediately retired.

The jury has awarded a redress to Gabriel and placed them in 10th, where they were before the collision.

Just the one race was completed before the storm crushed on Hyères, wiping out racing for the day.

SB20 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (65 entries)

1st FRA Robin Follin 1, 3 – – 4 pts

2nd RUS Aleksei Lesnikov 2, 4 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR Charles Whelen 8, 1 – – 9 pts

4th AUS Andrew Smith 5, 10 – – 15 pts

5th AUS Brett Cooper 6, 9 – – 15 pts

6th FRA Laurent Bernaz 16, 2 – – 18 pts

7th NED Marco Driel 14, 8 – – 22 pts

8th AUS Eliott Noye 9, 13 – – 22 pts

9th FRA Gabriel Skoczek 13, 10 – – 23 pts

10th GBR John Pollard 17, 7, – – 24 pts

