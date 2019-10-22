Rolex Middle Sea Race – Rambler takes Monohull Line Honours

George David’s American Maxi Rambler crossed the finish line of the 40th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race at 08:13:00 CEST on Tuesday, 22 October.

Rambler completed the 606 nm course in a time of 2 days 19 hours 43 minutes.

Rambler Crew:

George David, Brad Butterworth, Andrea Visintini, Rodney Ardern, Will McCarthy, Dean Phipps, Stuart Wilson, Mark Newbrook, Jan Dekker, Brian Giorgio, Scott Beavis, Simon Daubney, Peter van Niekerk, Joca Signorini, Curtis Blewett, Antonio Cuervas Mons, Jerry Kirby, Anthony Nossiter.