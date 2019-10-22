Nacra 15 Worlds – Lindstadt and Rausch take lead on Day 2

Jesse Lindstadt and Lisa Rausch of Germany take the overall lead after day 2 of the Nacra 15 Open World Championship.

Georgia Payne and Nathan Bryant of Australia, remain in second place and Andrea Spagnolli and Alice Cialfi of Italy in third.

Race winners were, Margaux Billy and Leo MAurin of France, and Jack Sutter and Charlotte Versal of the USA.

Britain’s Theo and Jasmine Williams are in 12th place with a 6th today. Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton are 16th after a 12th place finish.

After a storm early this morning, the competitors had to wait for two more hours before the wind stabilized and they could start the races.

But as the first races started the east wind continued to increase, generating 30-knot gusts by the race finish ,and further racing was abandoned.

Many boats capsized, but the race committee together with the coaches, were able to maintain the boat safety teams.

Nacra 15 Open World Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard

1st GER112 LINDSTÄDT Jesse and RAUSCH Lisa 1.0 2.0 1.0 21.0 2.0 – – 6 pts

2nd AUS045 PAYNE Georgia and BRYANT Nathan 12.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 5.0 – – 10 pts

3rd ITA077 SPAGNOLLI Andrea and CIALFI Alice 8.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 – – 12 pts

4th AUS146 BOOTH Ruben and BOOTH Rita 3.0 4.0 9.0 4.0 3.0 – – 14 pts

5th FRA209 PROUST Thomas and BERTHOMIEU Lou 2.0 9.0 5.0 1.0 14.0 – – 17 pts

6th BEL158 CLAEYSSENS Lucas and VAN DEN BERGHE Anne 2.0 11.0 3.0 8.0 4.0 – – 17 pts

7th FRA175 RIGAUD Cammille and Moutarde Julien 3.0 4.0 4.0 20.0 8.0 – – 19 pts

8th NED134 KOOIJMAN BEUK Bart and LAMPE Floris 10.0 2.0 2.0 6.0 10.0 – – 20 pts

9th FRA210 PETARD Titouan and DECLEF Marion 4.0 9.0 4.0 7.0 6.0 – – 21 pts

10th FRA206 BILLY Margaux and MAURIN Leo 16.0 3.0 5.0 14.0 1.0 – – 23 pts

11th FRA167 GESLIN-GRIMAUD Manolo and DULAC Chloe 4.0 12.0 6.0 9.0 5.0 – – 24 pts

12th GBR184 WILIAMS Theo and WILLIAMS Jasmine 16.0 7.0 3.0 10.0 6.0 – – 26 pts

Full results available here