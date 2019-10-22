Nacra 15 Worlds – Australia and France take early lead

Day 1 of the 2019 Open Nacra 15 World Championship at the Yacht Club de la Pointe Rouge, Marseille.

Plenty of action for the 81 entries from 15 countries taking part, and tied for the lead after 4 races are Georgia Payne and Nathan Bryant of Australia, and Thomas Proust and Lou Barthomieu of France.

Payne and Bryant finsihed with a 12, 1, 1, 3 scoreline, while Proust and Barthomieu matched them with a 2, 9, 5, 1 scoreline and both wioth 17 points before any discard.

Just one point behind them are Italy’s Andrea Spanolli and Alice Cialfi on 18 points and then in fourth place Bart Beak and Floris Lampe og Holland with 20 points.

Going well until their final race were Jesse Lindstadt and Lisa Rausch of Germany, with a 1, 2, 1, score before crashing to a 21 and finishing 8th overall with 25 points.

Britain’s Theo and Jasmine Williams are in 13th place with a 16, 7, 3, 10 scorelien. Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton are 22nd.

Nacra 15 Open World Championship – Leaders after 4 races

1st AUS045 PAYNE Georgia and BRYANT Nathan 12.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 – – 17.00 pts

2nd FRA209 PROUST Thomas and BERTHOMIEU Lou 2.0 9.0 5.0 1.0 – – 17.00 pts

3rd ITA077 SPAGNOLLI Andrea and CIALFI Alice 8.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 – – 18.00 pts

4th NED134 KOOIJMAN BEUK Bart and LAMPE Floris 10.0 2.0 2.0 6.0 – – 20.00 pts

5th AUS146 BOOTH Ruben and BOOTH Rita 3.0 4.0 9.0 4.0 – – 20.00 pts

6th BEL158 CLAEYSSENS Lucas and VAN DEN BERGHE Anne 2.0 11.0 3.0 8.0 – – 24.00

7th FRA210 PETARD Titouan and DECLEF Marion 4.0 9.0 4.0 7.0 – – 24.00

8th GER112 LINDSTÄDT Jesse and RAUSCH Lisa 1.0 2.0 1.0 21.0 – – 25.00 pts

9th FRA175 RIGAUD Camille and MOUTARDE Julien 3.0 4.0 4.0 20.0 – – 31.00 pts

10th FRA167 GESLIN-GRIMAUD Manolo and DULAC Chloe 4.0 12.0 6.0 9.0 – – 31.00 pts

11th AUS005 BOOTH Jordi and FOCK Janneke 14.0 6.0 11.0 2.0 – – 33.00 pts

12th NED304 JAQUET Olivier and VAN EMPEL Ghislaine 6.0 6.0 16.0 5.0 – – 33.00 pts

13th GBR184 WILIAMS Theo and WILLIAMS Jasmine 16.0 7.0 3.0 10.0 – – 36.00 pts