SB20 World Championship opens in Hyeres

The SB20 World Championship begins in Hyères, France, on Monday with 65 teams from 17 nations entered.

Leading up to the Worlds there has been several closely contested Open events, which give some indication of the expected leading teams.

In the French National Cup, held from 13 to 19 September, victory went to John Pollard, Jack Witherell and Steve Proctor of Britain, with the Aussie team of Brett Cooper, Darren Jones and Jock Calvert taking second place.

In the Grand Slam France, held from 4 to 6 October, victory went to the French team of Robin Follin, Emeric Michel, Gaulthier Germain and Laurie Candla, with Pollard taking second and Igor Ginzburg of Russia in third.

Gabriel Skoczek of France is the defending World Champion.