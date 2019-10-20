Nacra 15 Worlds Open in Marseille

The 2019 Open Nacra 15 World Championship open Sunday at the Yacht Club de la Pointe Rouge, Marseille with a practice race.

There are a total of 81 entries from 15 countries taking part. Britain has seven teams entered.

British competitors have performed well over the just completed European Super Series, with Theo and Jasmine Williams finishing third, and Abigal Clarke and Alfie Cogger fourth. Series winners were Silas Muhle and Levke Moller of Germany.

The championship for the standard C Foil Nacra 15 runs from 19 to 25 October, and will take place from the future olympic marina “Stade Nautique du Roucas Blanc” with racing starting on Monday 21 October.



After the Open Nacra 15 World Championship, the first Nacra 15 FCS (Flight Control System) World Championship will take place from 26 to 27 October, at the same venue.

It is expected that around 20 to 25 teams will take part in the FCS version championship, with the Nacra factory providing 10 charter boats.

The FCS version of the Nacra 15 is a further mode option and not a replacement of the standard C Foil Nacra 15.All Nacra 15s have been built to be “foiling ready” and the FCS mode is a conversion of foils and bearings within the standard hulls.

It is worth noting that the World Championships for the Olympic multihull, the Nacra 17, will take place in Auckland, New Zealand in early December, and will be a crucial event for the British crews competing for selection to Team GB for Tokyo 2020.

Nacra 15 Worlds – British entries:

GBR 019 Hector Bunclark and Maddy Kirk

GBR 020 Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton

GBR 070 Morgan Smith and Alex Hamel

GBR 079 William Harrison and Isabella Ferneyhough

GBR 126 Abigal Clarke and Alfie Cogger

GBR 129 Caleb Cooper and Albie Cutbill

GBR184 Theo Williams and Jasmine Williamd

Full entry list here