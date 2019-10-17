Pascoe leads at 2.4mR Class World Championships

Megan Pascoe of Britain takes early lead on first day of racing at the International 2.4mR Class World Championships.

Following the postponement of racing on Tuesday due to storms, Pascoe won the first two opening races at the Yacht Club Italiano, sailing on the waters of the Bay of Genova, on Wednesday.

Marko Dahlberg of Finland finished second behind Pascoe in the first two races, before winning the final race of the day, with Pascoe in second.

After three races, Pascoe has 4 points and leads by one point from Dahlberg, with Fia Fjelddahl of Sweden in third place with 23 points.

International 2.4mR Class World Championships – Leaders after 3 races (87 entries)

1° GBR163 PASCOE Megan 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2° FIN196 DAHLBERG Marko 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

3° SWE1 FJELDDAHL Fia 9 5 9 – – 23 pts

4° FIN131 LAINE Janne 16 3 6 – – 25 pts

5° SWE420 JOHNSSON Henrik 6 9 18 – – 33 pts

6° NOR114 ROLFSNES Harald 11 6 21 – – 38 pts

7° FIN198 BJURSTR Rikard 8 23 7 – – 38 pts

8° ITA112 SQUIZZATO Antonio 17.0 22.0 8.0 – – 47 pts

9° FIN180 STROMMAN Per 18 11 25 – – 54 pts

10° AUS38 PATTERSON Neil 12 12 30 – – 54 pts

11° GBR110 HILL Simon 20 26 10 – – 56 pts

12° GER7 LIBOR Ulli 10 36 14 – – 60 pts

13° CZE7 BINA Daniel 3 45 13 – – 61 pts

14° ITA11 MACCIOCCO Vittorio 23 7 32 – – 62 pts

15° ESP945 CARGOL RAMON Jordi 4 35 26 – – 65 pts

16° GER10 DEHLER Kalle 30 15 31 – – 76 pts

17° AUS40 RUSSELL Peter 27 30 20 – – 77 pts

18° SWE378 AHRBOM Per 29 34 17 – – 80 pts

19° NOR128 PETTERSEN Bjorn Roar 32 14 35 – – 81 pts

20° FIN190 KOKKALA Antti 19 10 53 – – 82 pts

Full results available here