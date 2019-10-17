Match in Pink win WIM Series in Shanghai

Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, skippered by Pauline Courtois was winner of the first ever grade one match racing event for women in China.

Again Courtois showed she is #1 in the world and her team take home the top prize of $10,000 USD and some beautiful necklaces provided by Jenecca Fine Jewelry.

With their victory in Shanghai, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team secured their third consecutive WIM Series title.

They were joined on the 2019 WIM Series podium by Team WINGS skippered by Anna Östling (SWE) in second place, and fellow French team Matchmoiselles by Normandy Elite team in third.



Due to time constraints the semi-finals were shortened to the “best of three” matches and they both turned out to be two quick affairs.

The Swedish Team Bergqvist, skippered by Johanna Bergqvist, knocked out the Kiwis, Edge Racing skippered by Celia Willison, 2-0 and in similar fashion the French Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team skippered by Pauline Courtois defeated Clare Costanzo’s Team Fusion Australia 2-0.

In the first two matches of the final we saw the French team sailing with precision and not giving the Swedish team any opportunites to pass. In the third match Team Bergqvist took the lead after they put a penalty on Courtois and never let Courtois come close enough to offset her penalty.

In the fourth match Team Bergqvist again pushed hard in the pre-start and came off the line at the favored end and with better speed.

The French team showed better patience and made the tactical call of the match on the first upwind as they waited for the left shift in the breeze at the top of the course and passed the Swedes. They held on to the finish and took the win, and overall victory.

Final Standings – 2019 China International Women’s Match Race

1st. FRA – Pauline Courtois, Maëlenn Lemaître, Louise Acker, Nathalie Corson, Claire Pruvot; Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, $10,000 USD

2nd. SWE – Johanna Bergqvist, Isabelle Bergqvist, Johanna Thiringer, Beata Törneman, Julia Carlsson; Team Bergqvist Match Racing, $4,700 USD

3rd. NZL – Celia Willison, Charlotte Porter, Ruby Scholten, Paige Cook, Alison Kent; Edge Racing, $3,900 USD.

2019 WIM Series Final Standings:

1. Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, Pauline Courtois – FRA, 70 pts

2. WINGS, Anna Östling – SWE, 38 pts

3. Matchmoiselles by Normandy Elite Team, Margot Vennin – FRA, 35 pts

4. Team Bergqvist Match Racing, Johanna Bergqvist – SWE, 34 pts

5. Team Kattnakken, Trine Palludan / Lea Richter Vogelius – DEN, 34 pts

6. Team Emerson, Marie Björling Duell – SWE, 30 pts

7. APCC Women Sailing Team, Margot Riou – FRA, 28 pts

8. Team Mac, Lucy Macgregor – GBR, 25 pts

9. L2 Match Racing Team, Marinella Laaksonen – FIN, 25 pts

10. Mermaid Sailing Team, Claire Leroy – FRA, 22 pts