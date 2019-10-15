The Ultimate Boat in the Ultimate Location

Hartas Productions returned this year to film the European 18ft Skiff Championships again at Circolo Vela Arco on Lake Garda.

Only this time, they made a deal for a bit more creative freedom. They decided to create their most ambitious film ever.

A documentary that captured the true spirit and essence of what it is like to sail these boats in this location.



Hartas Productions is very proud of what they have achieved. This film has been their passion project and Magnum Opus!

They also took many still images during this event, which have already been published and are available for purchase.

You can view the gallery here.