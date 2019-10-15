Leon Jamaer Riding the Han-Storm

Before the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Windsurf World Cup Sylt – Leon Jamaer (JP / NeilPryde) – spent some time in Northern Europe . . .

Denmark to be more specific and the German was in luck with the first proper storms of autumn hitting Europe to provide plenty of wind and waves.



Jamaer eventually finished 13th in Sylt, which sees the 29-year-old ranked 11th overall with one event to go – the Mercedes-Benz Aloha Classic – which runs between 27 October until 9 November.

Meanwhile, Yentel Caers become The 2019 Men’s Freestyle PWA World Champion at the Mercedes-Benz Windsurf World Cup Sylt.

Caers brilliantly held his nerve to win 4 consecutive heats to earn his first world title meaning he finishes the 2019 season as the European & World Champion.