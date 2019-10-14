Mini Transat La Boulangere – First arrivals in Gran Canaria

Axel Tréhin was first across the finish line completing the 1,350-mile course of the first leg of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère after 8 days, 17 hours, 58 minutes and 28 seconds of racing.

In very light airs, the three main movers and shakers in the prototype category: Axel Tréhin, François Jambou and Tanguy Bouroullec, arrived overnight Sunday off Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and fought for victory right to the wire.

Ultimately it was Trehin onboard Project Rescue Ocean at 02:36 UTC Monday who claimed the leg win.

Taking second was François Jambou (6 minutes later) onboard Team BFR Marée Haute Jaune, and in third place Tanguy Bouroullec onboard Cerfrance (26 minutes after Trehin).

Other leading prototype finishers: 4th Marie Gendorn, 5th Fabio Muzzulini, 6th Erwan Le Mene

First finisher in the production boat category is Ambrogio Beccaria ahead of Félix de Navacelle, and in third place Matthieu Vincent.

Back out on the racetrack at last, Briton Joe Lacey (963) has finally got Cape Finisterre behind him and is making nearly 5 knots en route to the Canaries.

See routing positions here