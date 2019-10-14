ANOC World Beach Games – Team GB Update

The inaugural World Beach Games are taking place in Doha, Qatar from 12 to 16 October with 97 countries competing.

The sailing event is Kiteboarding, with Team GB represented by Guy, Oliver and Steph Bridge competing in the Kitesurf events.

On the first day too much wind was an issue for the water skiers, but the Bridge family had the opposite problem down at Katara beach.

Lack of wind meant that competition was reduced to one race for both the men and women.

The men took to the water first in a light six knot fickle wind. Guy Bridge led the race until the final mark Frenchman de Ramecourt gained the advantage into the bottom mark, stealing the victory from him.

Brother Olly Bridge struggled to find clean air in the dropping late afternoon wind and finished 16th.

Conditions in the women’s competition were equally as challenging and unfortunately tactics cost Steph Bridge a higher place in the field and she finished down in 7th.

Other World Beach Game events:

Wakeboarder Luka Kidd and water ski jump athlete Robert Hazelwood were the first Team GB athletes to secure spots in their respective finals, which take place Monday.

Meanwhile at Katara beach Team GB’s women’s beach soccer team made it two wins from two with a 5-2 victory over the USA, and guaranteed Team GB a spot in the semi-final, along with Russia who also beat Paraguay.

In the men’s competition bouldering specialist Nathan Phillips (GBR) progressed to the final after he finished joint fifth.

The 2019 ANOC World Beach Games feature 16 disciplines in 13 sports. All of the events in this edition are non-Olympic events different from the Summer Olympic program and are gender equal.

The British Olympic Association selected 21 athletes selected to represent Team GB, competing across seven disciplines.

You can also watch some of the live action here: https://www.awbgqatar.com/watch-live/

