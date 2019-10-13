Endeavour Trophy – Saxton and Lewis make it five wins in a row

Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis fought back in Sunday’s breezy conditions to secure at the Investec-sponsored Endeavour Trophy.

The defending champions were on top form and demonstrated their superiority on the Endeavour Trophy racecourse for the sixth time and a record fifth time in a row.

An impressive 2, 1, 1 scoreline, was just enough to snatch the title by just two points from James Peters and Maddy Anderson (RS200).

Chatting about his win, a delighted Saxton said: “Wining the Endeavour Trophy again is a great feeling. It was wicked fun out there and we sailed really well today.”

Having finished the day yesterday in fourth place, Peters and Anderson were on fire with an impressive performance in race one where they managed to hold off Saxton and Lewis and score their first win of the series.

They followed up this with a fifth and a second finishing the day just two points astern of the winners and in second place overall.

With an overnight lead of just one point, Luke Patience and Mary Henderson, knew they had a lot on today.

The breezy conditions didn’t seem to affect them dramatically, given their weight disadvantage against some of the heavier teams, until the final race of the day.

Up to this point they still led the series from Saxton and Lewis but a capsize in the strong building winds dashed their winning chances.

59th Endeavour Trophy – Final positions (30 entries)

1st Defenders – Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis – – 17 pts

2nd RS200 – James Peters and Maddy Anderson – – 19 pts

3rd Olympian – Luke Patience and Mary Henderson – – 21 pts

4th Laser – Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley – – 25 pts

5th B14 – Nick Craig and Emma Clarke – – 28 pts

6th Merlin Rocket – Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey – – 29 pts

7th Fireball – Ian Dobson and Matt Mee – – 33 pts

8th Streaker – Martin Penty and Sam Waller – – 63 pts

9th Hadron H2 – Jack Holden and Sam Mottershead – – 64 pts

10th K1 – Paul Smalley and Mari Shepherd – – 66 pts

11th Supernova – Cliff Milliner and Bec Milliner – – 70 pts

12th 470 Mixed – Jess Lavery and Alex Hughes – – 71 pts

13th Laser Radial – Jon Emmett and Arran Holman – – 79 pts

14th RS800 – Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – 81 pts

15th RS Aero 9 – Liam Willis and Will Taylor – – 92 pts

16th GP14 – Sam Watson and Andy Thompson – – 94 pts

17th Blaze – Eden Hyland and Ben Harden – – 95 pts

18th Albacore – Oliver Davenport and Georgia Booth – – 106 pts

19th 2000 – Jasper Barnham and Richard Thomas – – 106 pts

20th RS Aero 5 – William Caiger and Catlin Morley – – 108 pts

21st Scorpion – Peter Gray and Rachael Rhodes – – 115 pts

22nd RS Tera – Alice Davis and Dylan McPherson – – 116 pts

23rd 29er – Oliver Evans and Will Jarman – – 116 pts

24th RS Feva – Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker – – 123 pts

25th Lark – James Goss and Chris White – – 123 pts

26th Cadet – Daisy Nunn and Harry Chatterton – – 137 pts

27th Optimist – Henry Heathcote and Kuba Staite – – 141 pts

28th 420 – Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton – – 149 pts

29th Topper 5.3 – Oliver Allen-Wilcox and Freddie Howarth – – 156 pts

30th Topper 4.2 – Sam Grayton and Raife Piggott – – 167 pts

The Endeavour Trophy is a solid silver scale model of the J Class yacht Endeavour presented annually to the Champion of Champions at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham-on-Crouch.

