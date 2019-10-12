Portsmouth player is Team GB athlete representative at World Beach Games

Beach soccer’s Gemma Hillier selected as Team GB’s athlete representative for Saturday’s Opening Ceremony at inaugural ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

Gosport born Hillier played for Portsmouth for 18 years and was the first female player in the UK to be nominated in a men’s hall of fame before falling in love with beach soccer.

She is also the only player in the women’s beach soccer squad who has played in every single women’s beach soccer fixture.

The squad consists of Gemma, Hannah Short, Hannah Haughton, Katie James, Molly Clark, Rebecca Baron and Nadine Bazan. Completing the squad is captain, Sarah Kempson, Wendy Martin and goalkeeper Charlotte Haynes.

The sailing aspect of the Games is represented by Kite surfing with three members of the Bridge family – Guy, Oliver and Steph Bridge – selected to compete in the Kitesurf events for Team GB.

The Opening Ceremony will begin Saturday 12 October at 5.30 BST (7.30pm local time) at the Katara Cultural Village Amphitheatre, officially marking the start of first ever ANOC World Beach Games.

The inaugural World Beach Games take place in Doha from 12-16 October. Follow the team @TeamGB on social media and at TeamGB . You can also watch some of the live action here: https://www.awbgqatar.com/watch-live/

