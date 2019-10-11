Latest World Sailing Rankings – October 2019

In the latest World Sailing Rankings, British Sailing Team members retain top ranking in two Olympic classes.

In the October World Sailing fleet racing rankings, only the recent RS:X world championships had a major impact on the ranking positions.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470, and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the men’s 49er retain their No. 1 positions.

Alison Young celebrates her Olympic selection in the Radial by moving into second place behind Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark.

No european ranking events in the Finn class demotes the GBR sailors, while Jorge Zarif of Brazil is the new world ranking No. 1.

With the Team GB Olympic selection still to be announced in the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet move into second place behind Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti of Italy, while GBR rivals Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface drop to 5th place.

Also still to be announced is the men’s Laser Olympic selection. Here all the GBR sailors dropped down the rankings, with Elliot Hanson now ranked 8th, while Nick Thompson drops 12 places to rank 21st.

Top British ranking positions at 2 October 2019:

470 (women) – 1st Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

470 (men) – 15th Luke Patience and Chris Grube (+4)

49er (men) – 1st James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, 17th Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (-5)

49erFX (women) – 11th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (-4), 15th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (-9)

Laser (men) – 8th Elliot Hanson (-3), 16th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (-4), 19th Michael Beckett (-4), 21st Nick Thompson (-12)

Radial (women) – 2nd Alison Young (+2), 16th Georgina Povall (+5), 23rd Hannah Snellgrove (-13)

Finn (men) – 22nd Henry Wetherell (+2), 26th Edward Wright (-17), 32nd Giles Scott (-4)

Nacra 17 (mixed) – 2nd John Gimson and Anna Burnet (+2), 5th Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (-3)

RS:X (men) – 9th Tom Squires (+6), 23rd Andy Brown, 29th Kieran Holmes Martin (-20)

RS:X (women) – 7th Emma Wilson, 15th Bryony Shaw (-5), 17th Saskia Sills (+4).

Top World ranking positions at 2 October 2019:

470 Men – AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan

470 Women – GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

49er Men – GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX Women – BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze

Laser Men – AUS Tom Burton

Radial Women – DEN Anne-Marie Rindom

Finn Men – BRA Jorge Zarif

Nacra 17 Mixed – ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti

RS:X Men – FRA Louis Giard

RS:X Women – CHN Yunxiu Lu

The next ranking release date is 11 December 2019.

The World Sailing Rankings are based on the results of certain events over a 24 month period. Each competitor counts their best 6 results over the previous 12 Months. They may however include the two previous annual World Championship results. The time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that rankings were published.

