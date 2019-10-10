World Sailing working party recommends Starboard iFoil

For what it is worth, the World Sailing Working Party has recommended selection of the Starboard iFoil as the equipment for the windsurfer events at the 2024 Olympics.

As required by Council, the evaluation was carried out by a Working Party appointed by the Equipment Committee and the Events Committee.

The testing was carried out on the five submitted pieces of equipment on Lake Garda, Italy, where 20 sailors had an opportunity to test each piece of equipment in a range of conditions.

The Working Party evaluated two non-foiling equipment options the RS:X and the Glide and three foiling options.

The foiling options ranged from the one-design iFoil (which includes the option to replace the foil with a fin), to a one- design board with registered series production rig and foil from Windfoil 1, and the full registered series production proposal of Formula Foil Limited.

The Working Party considered that suitable foiling equipment options were presented, and that foiling windsurfing offered the most suitable equipment and event option for 2024.

iFoil board featured from 1:30 in the video.

The Working Party is of the view that the foiling equipment and the windsurfing community is ready now for selection of foiling equipment for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Working Party was satisfied that the iFoil offered:

• An affordable package option for all MNA’s

• Competition in different formats from 5 knots to 35 knots

• Easy transport to competitions and training venues • Proven quality products and supply chain management • Support for emerging nations

• Equipment that will reward skill and tactical knowledge

• Youth appeal and complement to the existing pathways

• Supports a unique signature event that will attract media coverage with the possibility of dynamic formats and short competition timelines

• Impressive sustainability program in place today and a future commitment to our oceans.

The full evaluation report will be published in due course, ahead of the Annual Conference in Bermuda for the Equipment Committee to review the recommendation and make their own to the World Sailing’s Council

The Council are the main decision making body of World Sailing, who will make a decision on the equipment that will be adopted.

Boards Tested:

Non-foiling:

– RS:X and Glide

Foiling:

– iFoil, WindFoil1 and Formula Foil limited.

Read the full Working Party recommendation here

Read the Starboard iFoil tender document here