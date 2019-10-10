Dragon 90th Anniversary Regatta – Day 4

Day four of the Dragon 90th Anniversary Regatta powered by Paul & Shark saw the fleet divided into Gold and Silver groups following the initial qualifying rounds.

In the Gold Fleet overall standings Jens Christensen now counts three points, giving him a five-point lead over Pieter Heerema.

Britain’s Mike Hayles aboard GBR764 ‘Naiad’ finished tenth in the race, which combines with his first place from the qualifiers to put him into third overall.

American Mike Breivik in USA88 ‘Jupiter’ finished eighth and now counts fourteen points, putting him fourth overall with a two-point delta on fifth placed Christof Wieland.



In the Silver fleet the race winner was Ole Christian Gahr Vordahl sailing NOR300 ‘Still Crazy’, who now has a seven-point overall lead from Walter J Zuercher in SUI322 ‘Gitane Eight’.

Per Arne Nilsen sailing NOR275 ‘The Knucker’ finished third in the race and is third overall, a single point behind Zuercher and a single point ahead of Richard Franklin in AUS216 ‘Liquidity’.

The Silver Fleet top five is rounded out by Philipp Skafte-Holm’s DEN394 ‘Blue Lady’.

Racing for Friday’s final day of competition is scheduled to start at 11.00, there is a latest start cut off time of 16.00 and a maximum of three races remain to be sailed to decide the overall winner of the Dragon 90th Anniversary Regatta.

International Dragon – Gold Fleet leaders (80 entries)

1st DEN 410 OUT OF BOUNCE – JENS CHRISTENSEN 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NED 412 TROIKA – PIETER HEEREMA 3 5 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 764 NAIAD – MIKE HAYLES 1 10 – – 11 pts

4th USA 88 JUPITER – MIKE BREIVIK 6 8 – – 14 pts

5th GER 16 INGRID – CHRISTOF WIELAND 10 6 – – 16 pts

6th UAE 58 DESERT STORM – JEROEN LEENEN 2 20 – – 22 pts

7th RUS 35 SUNFLOWER – VICTOR FOGELSON 11 12 – – 23 pts

8th GER 1207 KHALEESI – NICOLA FRIESEN 20 4 – – 24 pts

9th POR 87 URANUS – PEDRO MENDES LEAL 21 3 – – 24 pts

10th RUS 71 MULTIMA – MIKHAIL SENATOROV 17 9 – – 26 pts

11th SUI 297 TACHISTON – NORBERT STADLER 8 19 – – 27 pts

12th GBR 770 STORM – JONATHAN BROWN 7 21 – – 28 pts

13th GER 69 DIRNDLWIND – CHRISTOF WIELAND 27 2 – – 29 pts

14th GER 1134 HUNTING DUCK – OLAF STERNEL 17 13 – – 30 pts

15th RUS 2 ALISA – ALEXANDER EZHKOV 3 28 – – 31 pts

16th GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – GRANT GORDON 16 16 – – 32 pts

17th RUS 47 SASHA – OLEG EVDOCHIMENKO 25 7 – – 32 pts

18th JPN 56 YRED – PETER GILMOUR 12 22 – – 34 pts

19th MON 2 JEANIE – JENS RATHSACK 18 17 – – 35 pts

20th SUI 313 FREE – DIRK OLDENBURG 9 27 – – 36 pts

Full results available here