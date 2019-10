Dragon 90th Anniversary Regatta – First races completed

Britain’s Mike and Monique Hayles lead Fleet A, and Ireland’s Daniel Murphy and Brian Goggin head Fleet B after the opening two races of the Dragon 90th Anniversary Regatta powered by Paul & Shark.

After the first day was lost due to strong winds, day 2 brought beautiful hot sunshine and racing at last for the 150 strong fleet at Yacht Club Sanremo.

The fleet has been split into two groups for the qualifiers, with each group racing on its own dedicated windward leeward course. Consistency was hard to find in hte light airs and by the end of the day four different race winners had been identified.



Race winners in Fleet A: R1 RUS 27 Anatoly Loginov, R2 NED 435 Charlotte Ten Wolde.

Race winners in Fleet B: R1 RUS 34 Vasily Senatorov, R2 ITA 77 Evgenii Braslavets.

International Dragon – 90th Anniversary Regatta Fleet A leaders (78 entries)

1° NAIAD GBR 764 MIKE HAYLES – – 9.0 5.0 14.0 14.0 pts

2° DESERT STORM UAE 58 JEROEN LEENEN – – 8.0 6.0 14.0 14.0 pts

3° ALISA RUS 2 ALEXANDER EZHKOV – – H 11.0 7.0 18.0 18.0 pts

4° BLUE HAZE GBR 375 IVAN BRADBURY – – 2.0 20.0 22.0 22.0 pts

5° ARISTON SUI 296 JUSTUS KNIFFKA – – 7.0 18.0 25.0 25.0 pts

6° JUPITER USA 88 MIKE BREIVIK – – 5.0 22.0 27.0 27.0 pts

7° AFRICAN QUEEN DEN 411 JOERGEN SCHOENHERR – – 25.0 3.0 28.0 28.0 pts

8° AR YOULEG FRA 365 CHRISTIAN GUYADER – – 15.0 15.0 30.0 30.0 pts

9° FREE SUI 313 DIRK OLDENBURG – – 14.0 17.0 31.0 31.0 pts

10° BONN’POMME FRA 411 MARC DE LA FONS – – 22.0 10.0 32.0 32.0 pts

International Dragon – 90th Anniversary Regatta Fleet B leaders (69 entries)

1° SERAFINA IRL 180 GOGGIN MURPHY – – 3.0 2.0 5.0 5.0 pts

2° OUT OF BOUNCE DEN 410 JENS CHRISTENSEN – – 4.0 3.0 7.0 7.0 pts

3° TROIKA NED 412 PIETER HEEREMA – – 7.0 5.0 12.0 12.0 pts

4° BUNKER PRINCE ITA 77 EVGENII BRASLAVETS – – 13.0 1.0 14.0 14.0 pts

5° HARRY GBR 818 MIKE BUDD – – 9.0 13.0 22.0 22.0 pts

6° INTEGRITY RUS 31 MIKHAIL SENATOROV – – 6.0 17.0 23.0 23.0 pts

7° STORM GBR 770 JONATHAN BROWN – – 20.0 4.0 24.0 24.0 pts

8° TACHISTON SUI 297 NORBERT STADLER – – 2.0 25.0 27.0 27.0 pts

9° DAWN NED 409 BRAM DE WILDE – – 19.0 12.0 31.0 31.0 pts

10° INGRID GER 16 DIRK PRAMANN – – 18.0 15.0 33.0 33.0 pts

Full results available here – pdf

