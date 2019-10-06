Inaugural Mixed Offshore European Championship

Sailors from seven nations will take on the inaugural EUROSAF Mixed Offshore European Championship, sailing from Venice to Trieste from 8 to 11 October.

The racing is on chartered L30s, the 30-foot one design monohull selected for World Sailing’s Offshore World Championships in 2020. L30 boats have been available for teams to charter in the lead up to the Championship.

Henry Bomby and Hannah Diamond will be providing the British interest in the event.

A boat draw will decide the allocation of spots ahead of the Championship and provided to teams on Sunday 6 October.

An In-Port Race will open the competition in front of San Marco square on Tuesday 8 October.

The Offshore Race will commence on Wednesday with two nights at sea scheduled before the race finish in Trieste on 11 October.

The race finish will coincide with the Barcolana festival with trophies and medals to be awarded in Trieste’s main square on Saturday 12 October.

Mixed Offshore Europeans – Registered teams and sailors:

Austria – Lisa Berger and Christian Kargl

Belgium – Jonas Gerckens and Sophie Faguet

France – Mathilde Geron and Pierre Leboucher

Great Britain – Henry Bomby and Hannah Diamond

Italy – Andrea Pendibene and Giovanna Valsecchi

Spain – Guillermo Altadill and Ana Santamaria

USA – Peter Beker and Barbara Karpinska

The Live Tracking of the races will be available online at:

Tuesday 8 October – Inshore Race

Wednesday 9 October – Offshore Race

