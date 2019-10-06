Dragons gather for 90th Anniversary Regatta

Dragons from 26 nations are gathering at the Yacht Club San Remo, Italy, for the International Dragon 90th Anniversary Regatta powered by Paul & Shark.

Teams from across Europe, Australasia, Asia and North America will come together from Monday 7 to Friday 11 October to compete in five days of spectacular racing and enjoy six nights of fabulous partying.

By popular demand, it has been agreed that the Classics will race within the main fleet, adding still further to the sense of excitement and inclusiveness.



The racing programme incorporates a four day fleet racing series run across two separate race courses, divided into qualifying groups for a round robin series on Monday and Tuesday, before Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets race off in the Finals on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday 9 October will be a very special race day as the fleet takes a break from series racing for some special birthday races, after which the sailors will come together at the stunning art deco waterside Morgana Victory restaurant.

The first special race will bring together all 160+ entrants on the same starting line for a spectacular one off 90th Anniversary Gala Race.

This will be followed by races for Lady Helms, Junior crews (combined crew age of under 100 with the skipper born after 5.6.1986), Masters (combined crew age over 180), Family Crews (all crew members must be related) and a Crews race (crew member must helm).

The special races will culminate with a Champion of Champions race in which winners and medallists of Olympic Games, World and European Championships and World Cups in any class and from the Dragon Gold Cup are eligible to participate.

The regatta will conclude with a spectacular Closing Ceremony and Prize Giving on Friday 11 October.

Alongside main sponsor Paul & Shark the event will also be sponsored by Brugge Zot, Glenfiddich, Yanmar, OneSquare, Amer Yachts and the Royal Hotel San Remo.