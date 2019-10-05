2024 Paris windsurfer equipment fully tested

World Sailing reports that the Paris 2024 Men’s and Women’s Windsurf sea trials have concluded with all five pieces of equipment fully tested on Lake Garda, Italy.

Across the five day sea (lake) trials, 20 sailors had an opportunity to test each piece of equipment in a range of conditions.

Lake Garda’s extensive variety of breeze ensured the sailors could gain a full understanding of the equipment in 5 knots all the way up to 25 knots.

Their feedback was supplied to the Paris 2024 Windsurfer Evaluation Working Party which brings together:

– World Sailing Vice President – Ana Sanchez

– Chair of the Equipment Committee – Dina Kowalyshyn

– Chair of the Events Committee – Sarah Kenny

– Two Equipment Committee Members – Barry Johnson and Bruno de Wannemaeker

– One Events Committee Member – John Derbyshire

– World Sailing Head of Technical and Offshore – Jaime Navarro

– World Sailing Technical Specialist – Hendrik Plate

– Chair of the Athletes’ Commission – Yann Rocherieux represented by Maayan Davidovich

– Assisted by Training and Development Manager – Rob Holden

The Paris 2024 Windsurfer Evaluation Working Party will now write a report and make a recommendation on what equipment should be adopted for the Men’s and Women’s Windsurfer event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Ed. Eh . . . haven’t we been here before?)

The recommendation will be published in the following weeks.

The Equipment Committee will review the recommendation at the Annual Conference in Bermuda and then make their own to World Sailing’s Council, the main decision making body of World Sailing, who will make a decision on the equipment that will be adopted.

