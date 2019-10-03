Mini-Transat to Start Saturday 5 October

The start of the first leg of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère will now take place on Saturday 5 October.

The much weather delayed 22nd edition of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère, initially scheduled for Sunday 22 September, will get underway 14 days late, from La Rochelle to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Given the tide times on Saturday in La Rochelle, the Mini 6.50s will leave the Bassin des Chalutiers between 07:30 and 09:30 hours, for a scheduled start at 10:30 hours.

In the 87 strong fleet, sole British entry is Joe Lacey, sailing a Raison design Maxi 6.50, Early Bird FRA 963.



Despite having done lots of sailing, Joe is competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère for the first time. He works in real estate and splits his time between London and France. Best finish, 2nd in the 2018 Mini Barcelona.

“It’s a challenge for me. I’ve already done a fair amount of sailing, but it’s different in solo format. It’ll be a great experience. I love the Mini. I really hope I pull it off and get to Martinique.”

Jean Saucet, Technical Director for the Mini-Transat La Boulangère:

“Conditions are set to improve in the Bay of Biscay. There’s an opening on Saturday so we’re going for it! The exit from the bay will be no picnic for the competitors, but the wind and swell will be reasonable.”

After Hurricane Lorenzo, the sole uncertainty is the small front that could sweep over La Rochelle overnight on Saturday and through into Sunday. It is less active than in previous forecasts and as of today does not justify postponing the start once more, however we are keeping an eye on it.

See event website here