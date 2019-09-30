Great British Sailing Challenge – Final to Horsefield and Burridge

Simon Horsefield and Katie Burridge, sailing a 2000 dinghy, are winners of the 2019 Great British Challenge.
With blustery conditions for day 1, very close at the front with just one point separating the top three, it went down to the final race.
The final non-discardable Pursuit Race determined the 2019 Great British Sailing Challenge Championship, hosted by Rutland Water SC.
Winner of the final pursuit race were Jasper and Laura Barnham, also sailing a 2000, with Horsefield and Burridge finishing in second place and taking the overall Great British Sailing Challenge title with a five point advantage.
Second place overall went to Penny and Russell Clark in their 505, and overall third place Tim Hire in an RS Aero 7.
Great British Challenge 2019 – Final leaders after 4 races (64 entries)
1st Slow 2000 – Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – – 6 pts
2nd Fast 505 – Penny CLARK and Russell CLARK – – 11 pts
3rd Slow RS Aero 7 – Tim HIRE – – 13 pts
4th Fast Sprint 15 – Steven SAWFORD – – 16 pts
5th Slow 420 – Megan FERGUSON and Solomon WILBY – – 19 pts
6th Fast RS400 – Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN – – 25 pts
7th Slow Scorpion – Grahame NEWTON and Rachael RHODES – – 27 pts
8th Slow Mirror – David WADE and Tristian MITCHEL – – 30 pts
9th Slow Scorpion – Peter GRAY and SIMON FORBES – – 31 pts
10th Slow Supernova – Cliff MILLINER – – 31 pts
11th Fast Fireball – Georgia BOOTH and Olly DAVENPORT – – 38 pts
12th Fast Fireball – Isaac MARSH and Richard NURSE – – 38 pts
13th Slow Challenger – Valerie MILLWARD – – 39 pts
14th Slow Challenger – Graham HALL – – 40 pts
15th Fast RS600 – Richard SMITH – – 49 pts
16th Fast VX One – Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES Paul Birbeck – – 50 pts
17th Slow Laser Radial – Eleanor CRAIG – – 55 pts
18th Fast Fireball – Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM – – 57 pts
19th Slow K1 – Andrew SNELL – – 65 pts
20th Slow Supernova – Stephen HAWLEY – – 65 pts