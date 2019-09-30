Great British Sailing Challenge – Final to Horsefield and Burridge

Simon Horsefield and Katie Burridge, sailing a 2000 dinghy, are winners of the 2019 Great British Challenge.

With blustery conditions for day 1, very close at the front with just one point separating the top three, it went down to the final race.

The final non-discardable Pursuit Race determined the 2019 Great British Sailing Challenge Championship, hosted by Rutland Water SC.

Winner of the final pursuit race were Jasper and Laura Barnham, also sailing a 2000, with Horsefield and Burridge finishing in second place and taking the overall Great British Sailing Challenge title with a five point advantage.

Second place overall went to Penny and Russell Clark in their 505, and overall third place Tim Hire in an RS Aero 7.

Great British Challenge 2019 – Final leaders after 4 races (64 entries)

1st Slow 2000 – Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – – 6 pts

2nd Fast 505 – Penny CLARK and Russell CLARK – – 11 pts

3rd Slow RS Aero 7 – Tim HIRE – – 13 pts

4th Fast Sprint 15 – Steven SAWFORD – – 16 pts

5th Slow 420 – Megan FERGUSON and Solomon WILBY – – 19 pts

6th Fast RS400 – Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN – – 25 pts

7th Slow Scorpion – Grahame NEWTON and Rachael RHODES – – 27 pts

8th Slow Mirror – David WADE and Tristian MITCHEL – – 30 pts

9th Slow Scorpion – Peter GRAY and SIMON FORBES – – 31 pts

10th Slow Supernova – Cliff MILLINER – – 31 pts

11th Fast Fireball – Georgia BOOTH and Olly DAVENPORT – – 38 pts

12th Fast Fireball – Isaac MARSH and Richard NURSE – – 38 pts

13th Slow Challenger – Valerie MILLWARD – – 39 pts

14th Slow Challenger – Graham HALL – – 40 pts

15th Fast RS600 – Richard SMITH – – 49 pts

16th Fast VX One – Ben HAWKES and Simon HAWKES Paul Birbeck – – 50 pts

17th Slow Laser Radial – Eleanor CRAIG – – 55 pts

18th Fast Fireball – Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM – – 57 pts

19th Slow K1 – Andrew SNELL – – 65 pts

20th Slow Supernova – Stephen HAWLEY – – 65 pts

Full results available here