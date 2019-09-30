Formula Kite Europeans – Titles to FRA, GBR and USA

Britain’s Ellie Adridge lifted the women’s 2019 Formula Kite European crown, with France’s Axel Mazellas crowned 2019 Formula Kite European Champion in Sardinia.

Aldridge was also part of the British team, paired with Connor Bainbridge, that was victorious in the inaugural Formula Kite Mixed Relay European Championship, intended to be an event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The US’s Daniela Moroz scooped 18 wins from 19 to lift the Open Formula Kite European title.



Adridge, a dinghy sailor who only began foiling a year ago, took second in the Open championships and lifted the European crown with stellar racing that saw off challenges from Australia’s Breiana Whitehead and Russia’s Valeria Garashchenko.

“It feels a bit mad,” said Aldridge. “The racing was so intense; so good. Everyone’s improved so much. It’s really tight racing. It’s ridiculous to think that we have all come so far in the space of a just a year. All the girls are pushing each other so much.”

2019 Formula Kite European Championships – Men:

1. Axel Mazella (FRA)

2. Toni Vodisek (SLO)

3. Théo de Ramecourt (FRA)

2019 Formula Kite European Championships – Women:

1. Ellie Aldridge (GBR)

2. Valeria Garashchenko (RUS)

3. Julia Damasiewicz (POL)

2019 Formula Kite Open European Championships – Women:

1. Daniela Moroz (USA)

2. Ellie Aldridge (GBR)

3. Breiana Whitehead (AUS)

2019 Formula Kite European Championships Open Team Relay – Mixed:

1. GBR (Ellie Aldridge / Connor Bainbridge)

2. RUS (Valeria Garachchenko / Alexey Chibizov)

3. POL (Woyciechowska / Maks Zakowski)

Full results here

Related Post:

Brits win Inaugural Formula Kite Mixed Relay title