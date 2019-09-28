World Sailing puts Prospective Paris 2024 Equipment to the Test

Twenty internationally renowned windsurfers will participate in the Paris 2024 Men’s and Women’s Windsurfer sea trials.

The next round of evaluation for the shortlisted replacement windsurfer equipment for Paris 2024 will take place out of Circolo Surf Torbole on Lake Garda, Italy from Sunday 29 September to Thursday 3 October.

The World Sailing Evaluation Working Party analysed the supplied information against the criteria outlined in the invitation to tender and shortlisted the RS:X, Glide, iFoil, Formula Foil and Windfoil 1.

In addition, tenderers have been invited to present a male and female windsurfer to ensure the required knowledge to use the equipment at its full potential is present.

Chang Hao (TPE), Kiran Badloe (NED), Marina Alabau (ESP) and Gonzalo Costa Hoevel (ARG) will be advising the selected windsurfers and assisting the Paris 2024 Windsurfer Evaluation Working Party in evaluating the equipment.

The windsurfers selected to test the Equipment are:

Female

Izzy Adcock (GBR)

Zofia Klepacka (POL)

Lilian De Geus (NED)

Noga Geller (ISR)

Marta Maggetti (ITA)

Bryony Shaw (GBR)

Farrah Hall (USA)

Anna Sagulenko (UKR)

Maja Dziarnowska (POL)

Helene Noesmoen (FRA)

Male

Luka Mratovic (CRO)

Christian Justesen (DEN)

Marcos Fernandez (ESP)

Vincent Langer (GER)

Vyron Kokalanis (GRE)

Kensei Ikeda (JPN)

Endre Funnemark (NOR)

João Rodrigues (POR)

Maksim Ombreko (RUS)

Elia Colombo (SUI)

Related Post:

World Sailing set Windsurfer sea trials date