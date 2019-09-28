RS:X World Championship – Champions crowned at Garda

After some delay for suitable weather conditions the Medal races for the 2019 RS:X World Championships were completed.

The men’s RS:X Champion is Kiran Badloe of Holland and the women’s Champion is Yunxiu Lu of China.

The men’s U21 RS:X Champion is Tom Reuveny of Israel and the women’s U21 Champion is Katy Spychakov of Israel.

RS:X World Championship – Women Final Top 10

Gold CHN Yunxiu Lu – 56 pts

Silver ISR Katy Spychakov U21 – 60 pts

Bronze NED Lilian De Geus – 64 pts

4th RUS Stefania Elfutina – 76 pts

5th ITA Marta Maggetti – 82 pts

6th ITA Giorgia Speciale U21 – 83 pts

7th CHN Peina Chen – 86 pts

8th POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – 87 pts

9th GBR Saskia Sills – 90 pts

10th HKG Hei-Man-H-V Chan – 96 pts

Other GBR

12th GBR Emma Wilson U21

RS:X World Championship – U21 Women Final

Gold ISR Katy Spychakov

Silver ITA Giorgia Speciale

Bronze GBR Emma Wilson

RS:X World Championship – Men Final Top 10

Gold NED Kiran Badloe – 34 pts

Silver NED Dorian van Rijsselberghe – 41 pts

Bronze FRA Pierre Le Coq – 45 pts

4th GRE Byron Kokkalanis – 57 pts

5th POL Piotr Myszka – 68 pts

6th FRA Thomas Goyard – 81 pts

7th ITA Daniele Benedetti – 102 pts

8th ISR Tom Reuveny U21 – 104 pts

9th KOR Wonwoo Cho – 117 pts

10th JPN Makoto Tomizawa – 124 pts

Best GBR:

11th GBR Tom Squires

16th GBR Andy Brown U21

RS:X World Championship – U21 Men Final Top 10

Gold ISR Tom Reuveny

Silver GBR Andy Brown

Bronze NED Sil Hoekstra

Full results available here