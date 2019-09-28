RS:X World Championship – Champions crowned at Garda

After some delay for suitable weather conditions the Medal races for the 2019 RS:X World Championships were completed.
The men’s RS:X Champion is Kiran Badloe of Holland and the women’s Champion is Yunxiu Lu of China.
The men’s U21 RS:X Champion is Tom Reuveny of Israel and the women’s U21 Champion is Katy Spychakov of Israel.
RS:X World Championship – Women Final Top 10
Gold CHN Yunxiu Lu – 56 pts
Silver ISR Katy Spychakov U21 – 60 pts
Bronze NED Lilian De Geus – 64 pts
4th RUS Stefania Elfutina – 76 pts
5th ITA Marta Maggetti – 82 pts
6th ITA Giorgia Speciale U21 – 83 pts
7th CHN Peina Chen – 86 pts
8th POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – 87 pts
9th GBR Saskia Sills – 90 pts
10th HKG Hei-Man-H-V Chan – 96 pts
Other GBR
12th GBR Emma Wilson U21
RS:X World Championship – U21 Women Final
Gold ISR Katy Spychakov
Silver ITA Giorgia Speciale
Bronze GBR Emma Wilson
RS:X World Championship – Men Final Top 10
Gold NED Kiran Badloe – 34 pts
Silver NED Dorian van Rijsselberghe – 41 pts
Bronze FRA Pierre Le Coq – 45 pts
4th GRE Byron Kokkalanis – 57 pts
5th POL Piotr Myszka – 68 pts
6th FRA Thomas Goyard – 81 pts
7th ITA Daniele Benedetti – 102 pts
8th ISR Tom Reuveny U21 – 104 pts
9th KOR Wonwoo Cho – 117 pts
10th JPN Makoto Tomizawa – 124 pts
Best GBR:
11th GBR Tom Squires
16th GBR Andy Brown U21
RS:X World Championship – U21 Men Final Top 10
Gold ISR Tom Reuveny
Silver GBR Andy Brown
Bronze NED Sil Hoekstra