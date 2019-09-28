Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen and Luka Strahovnik, sailing Otto (SUI 209) sealed victory at the 5.5 Metre French Open at the Régates Royales Cannes.

Shaolin (SUI 226) of Cyrus Golchan, Hans von Werdt and Andreas Kindlimann again had a good day to move up to second, while Prettynama (GER 79) of Max Mueller, Wiebe de Witte and Kim Chabani) dropped to third.



Ali Baba (GER 84) of Wolf-Eberhard Richter, Beala Kallkowski and Joachim Fluhrer took the prize for the first Evolution boat.

While Berlin (GER 2) of Georg J. Kierspel, Dirk Wittstock and Joerg Sonntag received a prize as the best Classic.

The beautifully kept Berlin, built in 1952, certainly pulled a few eyes at the regatta, of which the main show is the classic yacht racing of all sizes up to 55 metres.

5.5 Metre – Régates Royales Cannes – Final positions after 8 races:

1st SUI 209 OTTO – – 9 pts

2nd SUI 226 SHAOLIN – – 14 pts

3rd GER 79 PRETTYNAMA – – 17 pts

4th GER 84 ALI BABA – – 27 pts

5th GER 55 ORO NERO – – 34 pts

6th FRA 50 JOKER – – 39 pts

7th GER 2 BERLIN – – 50 pts

8th SUI 193 JOKER – – 61 pts