RS:X Worlds – Upset for Brits at Garda

A set-back for top British competitors at the RS:X World Championships as they struggle to make the cut-off for Saturday’s Medal races.

Emma Wilson (19,9,17,13) dropped to 12th overall after four final gold fleet races, and it is Saskia Sills (47,6,13,2) who managed to claim a medal race place in 6th.

After four gold fleet races for the men, Tom Squires remains in 11th place after a 40th place finish this morning (Fri) and waits ashore to see if there will be any further racing today.

Holland’s Kiran Bedloe keeps the men’s overall lead into the medal race, five points ahead of Pierre Le Coq of France with Dorian van Rijsselberghe in third place.

In the women’s event China’s Yunxiu Lu (8,4,1) won today’s races to take the lead, six points ahead of Holland’s Lilian De Geus (1,2,23), with Katy Spychakov (13,5,4) in third place.

Updates from Lake Garda as received . . .

RS:X World Championship – Women Top 10 after Final Series

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu – – 46 pts

2nd NED Lilian De Geus – – 52 pts

3rd ISR Katy Spychakov U21 – – 54 pts

4th ITA Marta Maggetti – – 64 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale U21 – – 69 pts

6th GBR Saskia Sills – – 70 pts

7th RUS Stefania Elfutina – – 74 pts

8th CHN Peina Chen – – 78 pts

9th HKG Hei-Man-H-V Chan – – 80 pts

10th POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – – 83 pts

Other GBR

12th GBR Emma Wilson U21 – – 84 pts