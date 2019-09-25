Cowes Week date fixed for next 6 years

Cowes Week organisers have fixed the event date at the first week of August for the next six years.

At the recent Cowes Town Council meeting, councillors questioned regatta director Laurence Mead about the date of the event and the lack of time and money competitors spent in the town.

They also suggested that Cowes Week was shortened from seven days to six.

The meeting followed complaints to the council about the event from residents.

Mr Mead said the date had been set for the first week of August, for the next six years, but he resisted the idea of shortening the event.

The Councillors and the regatta director agreed to hold a further meeting to discuss how they event could be improved.