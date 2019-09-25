52 SUPER SERIES Day 2 – Sled Lead

Takashi Okura’s Sled holds a narrow lead of just one point after the first three races of the Audi 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week Porto Cervo 2019 on Wednesday.

But home club favourites Azzurra bolstered their bid to secure the 2019 circuit with an excellent opening day during which they added five points to their circuit championship lead.

Sled read the wind best in the early stages of Race 1 to lead to the finish. Provezza of Ergin Imre took second and Azzurra third.

In race 2 Andy Soriano’s Alegre crew started nicely on the pin end of the line, used the left well and were able to lead to the finish ahead of Sled, with Quantum Racing of Doug DeVos taking third.



Azzurra looked set to dominate the third race, starting smartly, but once more had their thunder stolen – again by a matter of a single second – as Bronenosec, surged through the finish line to nick their victory.

Tina Plattner and Phoenix 11 took third place.

After losing the first scheduled day to a Mistral wind which was too strong, conditions proved excellent for the first three races of the regatta, the NW’ly wind remaining steady in direction and blowing between 16 and 27 knots to provide fabulous sport for this showdown title decider.

Audi 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week Porto Cervo after Day 2

1st Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (1,2,6) 9 pts

2nd Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (3,5,2) 10 pts

3rd Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (4,10,1) 15 pts

4th Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (9,1,5) 15 pts

5th Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (5,3,7) 15 pts

6th Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (6,6,3) 15 pts

7th Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (8,4,4) 16 pts

8th Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (2,7,8) 17 pts

9th Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (7,8,9) 24 pts

10th Team Vision Future (FRA) (Jean Jacques Chaubard) (10,9,11DNF) 30 pts