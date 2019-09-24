Early start for RS:X Worlds first race day

Due to the forecast light winds on Lake Garda, racing was pushed forward for an 08:00 start (local time), which means sailors needed to be getting ready from 06:30 onwards – a very early start for some!

Monday the scheduled practice racing was abandoned in the face of the teasing, light, swirling and drizzle infused breeze that lingered over Torbole for most of the day.

After day 1, leading the men after three races is Pierre Le Coq of France, with Britain’s Tom Squires four points back in second place. Third is Kun Bi of China.



Leading the women’s event after two races is Marta Maggetti of Italy, in second is Emma Wilson of Britain and third Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland.

RS:X Worlds – Leading Men after 3 races (130 entries)

1st FRA Pierre Le Coq 1 4 5 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Tom Squires 2 4 8 – – 14 pts

3rd CHN Kun Bi 7 2 6 – – 15 pts

4th ISR Tom Reuveny 10 2 5 – – 17 pts

5th FRA Thomas Goyard 11 6 1 – – 18 pts

6th NED Kiran Badloe 7 1 11 – – 19 pts

7th POL Piotr Myszka 4 14 3 – – 21 pts

8th HKG Michael Cheng 8 5 9 – – 22 pts

9th JPN Makoto Tomizawa 2 8 16 – – 26 pts

10th GRE Byron Kokkalanis 3 22 2 – – 27 pts

Other GBR:

24th GBR Andy Brown 11 14 18 – – 43 pts

25th GBR Kieran Holmes-Martin 29 7 8 – – 44 pts

49th GBR Sam Sills 41 22 11 – – 74 pts

50th GBR Mathew Barton 5 41 29 – – 75 pts

71st GBR Isaac Lines 19 33 49 – – 101 pts

RS:X Worlds – Leading Women after 3 races (106 entries)

1st ITA Marta Maggetti 1 10 2 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Emma Wilson 5 2 9 – – 16 pts

3rd POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 2 5 9 – – 16 pts

4th ISR Maya Morris 3 7 6 – – 16 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 8 3 7 – – 18 pts

6th NED Lilian De Geus 10 8 1 – – 19 pts

7th ISR Katy Spychakov 1 4 16 – – 21 pts

8th RUS Stefania Elfutina 14 2 5 – – 21 pts

9th GBR Saskia Sills 6 12 3 – – 21 pts

10th CHN Peina Chen 7 15 2 – – 24 pts

Other GBR:

30th GBR Bryony Shaw 15 4 33 – – 52 pts

54th GBR Alysia Gibson 24 30 26 – – 80 pts