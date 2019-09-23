Charal of Beyou and Pratt take Défi Azimut

Charal with Jérémy Beyou FRA and Chris Pratt GBR finished first in the 660 Mile Race Défi Azimut in Lorient, France.

In second, over an hour behind, was PRB of Kevin Escoffier and Nicolas Lunven FRA, with third Charlie Enright USA and Pascal Bidégorry FRA on 11th hour.

In the leading mixed teams – Clarisse Cremer and Armel Le Cléach FRA finished sixth, with Samantha Davies GBR and Paul Meilhat FRA seventh, and eighth Isabelle Joschke GER and Morgan Lagravière FRA.

It was during the Défi Azimut that the Charal Imoca had done his first takeoffs in front of an astonished audience. A year later, Jérémie Beyou, who would not miss the Défi Azimut for anything in the world, came back to confirm that his IMOCA sure can fly!

Working in partnership with Chris Pratt, Beyou made clear that he mastered his subject.

After a warm-up during the Runs, he showed for the 48 hours and 665 nautical miles that no one could challenge his supremacy.

