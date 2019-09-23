Ran lifts the One Ton Cup

Niklas Zennstrom’s Rán has retained the One Ton Cup, winning the prestigious trophy in Le Havre for the second time.

It was never easy for Rán who won five of the ten races sailed, often by just a few seconds.

In the 120-year history of the One Ton Cup, Great Britain, and now Sweden, have been the most successful nations winning the magnificent trophy 14 times.

Filip Engelbert’s all-Swedish team racing Elvis, scored their first race win of the regatta. Peter Morton’s Girls on Film finished in fine style taking the gun in the final race.